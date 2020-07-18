FFIRI confirms Team Melli friendly with Uzbekistan

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran Football Federation spokesman Amir Mehdi Alavai said Iran will meet Uzbekistan in a friendly match on September 17th.

The warm-up match will be held as part of preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

“The clash will be held at Tashkent’s Bunyodkor Stadium on September 7. We are also trying to arrange a friendly with Syria in Tehran on September 3,” Alavi said.

Iran sit third, behind Iraq and Bahrain, in Group C.

The Asian Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 are set to resume on October 8.