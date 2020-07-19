Mazloumi shortlisted for Iran U19 team hotseat

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Parviz Mazloumi could be set for a return to management, with the former Esteghlal coach said to be a candidate for Iran’s U19 football team.

According to some reports, the 65-year-old had a meeting with the directors of the Iranian football federation on Sunday.

Following his departure from Esteghlal at the end of the 2015-2016 Iran Professional League (IPL) season, Mazloumi has not worked in any team in Iran football. He recently expressed his interest in taking another job.

Iran U19 football team has been without a coach since Sirous Pourmousavi stepped down from his role in early June.

As an experienced coach, Mazloumi has already served as coach at several Iranian teams such as Esteghlal, Mes Kerman, Aluminium, Sanat Naft and, Iran B national team.

In the recent weeks, Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, current head coach of Shahr Khodro, was reportedly liked with Iran U19 team.

Iran will take part in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship in Uzbekistan in October, where Iran are drawn in Group A along with Indonesia, Cambodia, and Uzbekistan.