IPL: Machine Sazi escapes relegation by defeating Zob Ahan [VIDEO]

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Machine Sazi earned a valuable win over Zob Ahan in Matchweek 25 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Struggling Machine Sazi defeated its host 2-1 in Isfahan’s Foolad Shahr Stadium.

Ivan Marković gave Zob Ahan the lead in the 41st minute but Ghaem Eslamikhah equalized the match just before the break.

Zob Ahan forward Darko Bjedov scored an own goal in the 51st minute.

Machine Sazi, who was five points above relegation zone, moved up to 10th place with the win.

On Friday, Tractor will host Sepahan, Pars Jonoubi meet Shahr Khodro, Sanat Naft face Esteghlal, Saipa play Paykan , Gol Gohar face Shahin and Nassaji meet Naft Masjed Soleyman.

On Saturday, IPL leader Persepolis will host Foolad.