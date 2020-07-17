Persepolis captain Hosseini reveals his best goal ever [VIDEO]

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis captain Jalal Hosseini has revealed his best goal ever.

Hosseini, who has played 439 times in Iran Professional League so far, is the most decorated player in Iran league. He has won seven Iran league titles during his 18 years career.

Hosseini also represented Iran national football team in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where the ‘Persian Leopards’ failed to book a place in the knockout stage.

He has revealed his best goal in an interview with Persepolis’s website.

“First of all, I have to say it’s a great honor to play in Persepolis but I have a very difficult task as the captain of the team since Persepolis are a great club. I am happy to wear armband and I hope to do my best and satisfy our supporters,” Hosseini said.

Persepolis advanced to the 2018 AFC Champions League for the first time ever thanks to two wins against Qatari giants Al Duhail and Al Sadd. In the second leg of quarterfinals against Al Duhail, Hosseini scored the first goal in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and inspired his team to score two more goals at the packed stadium.

“I had already scored a late goal against Al Jazira of the UAE and it can be my best goal but I think my goal against Al Duhail was more decisive,” he added.

“When I started my career in Malavan, I never thought I would reach to this stage. I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football for many years,” Hosseini said.

Hosseini has played 115 times for Iran national football team. He could have played in the 2018 FIFA World Cup but Carlos Queiroz didn’t call him up to the team, while many believe that he deserved to be there.