Stefano Cusin appointed Shahr Khodro interim coach

Tasnim – MASHHAD, Italian coach Stefano Cusin has been named as interim coach of Iranian football club Shahr Khodro.

The 51-year-old Italian coach replaced Mojtaba Sarasiaei in the Mashhad-based football team.

Sarasiaei announced his resignation on Wednesday following disagreement with the club’s owner.

Shahr Khodro, under leadership of Sarasiaei, sits third in the Iran Professional League and has a chance of booking a place in next year’s AFC Champions League.

The team will host Saipa on Saturday in Mashhad.