Iran Futsal Team remains best in Asia

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Iranian national futsal team remained unchanged in the world futsal ranking.

In the latest Futsal World Ranking released on Thursday, Team Melli is sixth in the world with 1603 points.

Iran still is the best Asian team in the ranking.

Brazil and Spain are first and second with 1810 and 1801 points, respectively.

Argentina remains third with 1694 points.

Russia and Portugal are fourth and fifth with 1642 and 1639 points, respectively.

Japan is 16th in the ranking and the second best Asian team with 1368 points.

Iran national futsal team prepares for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship in November, where it has been drawn along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand in Group D.