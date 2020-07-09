Bakhtiarizadeh to be announced as new Team Melli U-19 Coach [Report]

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh is on the verge of being named the new head coach of Iran’s U-19 football team.

He is in waiting room to be confirmed by board of directors of the Iran Football Federation.

Ex-Esteghlal coach Alireza Mansourian was also among the candidates but he didn’t reach an agreement with the football federation.

Iran U-19 football team has been without a coach since Sirous Pourmousavi stepped down from his role in early June.

Iran will participate at the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship in Uzbekistan in October.

The top four teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.