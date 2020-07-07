“The golden era of Iran in Laliga”: The huge impact of Nekounam and Masoud

1 views

Navarra.com – PAMPLONA, The article, which was promoted by LaLiga in Iran, has already registered 2.2 million visits to the country’s main sports media.

After six seasons without Persian footballers in the Osasuna squad, the Rojillo club continues to be very present in Iran. Proof of this is the enormous impact of the publication this week of an article entitled “The Golden Age of Iran in LaLiga, starring Javad Nekounam and Masoud Shojaei”, narrated the trajectory of both footballers in the Navarrese entity.

Of these, 250,000 users accessed the report through a post on Telegram.

Likewise, the report has also been published in two other important sports media such as Medal1 and Top90 and in the generalists Akhbarejadid, Khabarban, Koshamag, and Khabarfarsi. After the great expectation generated, the Osasuna Athletic Club wanted to respond to the Persian fans with a design in which the motto “Iran, always in the heart of Osasuna” can be read in Farsi.

Javad Nekounam was the first Iranian footballer to arrive in Osasuna and he became one of the most important players in a golden stage for the entity from Rojas. His goal against Girondis de Bordeaux in the last minute of extra time is still remembered, which served to qualify the Navarrese team for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Cup. The Persian midfielder played seven seasons as a rojillo, divided into two stages (from 2006/07 to 2011/12 and 2014/15), in which he played 171 games and scored 29 goals.

Two seasons later, his compatriot Masoud Shojaei landed in Osasuna . With his enormous talent, he earned the affection of the red fans. In 2009, in a resounding victory at Vicente Calderón against Atlético de Madrid (2-4), he scored one of the most beautiful goals in Osasunista history. He played five seasons in the Navarrese team (from 2008/09 to 2013/14), in which he played 130 games and scored 13 goals.

In 2014/15, the third Iranian in his history, Karim Ansarifard, arrived in Osasuna, whose journey as a Rojillo was less successful than that of his predecessors. He played 16 games in which he did not manage to open his scoring account.