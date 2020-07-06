Azmoun scores brace as Zenit win Russian Premier League [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – KRASNODAR, Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun scored twice as Zenit St Petersburg were crowned Russian Premier League champion for a second successive season with a 4-2 win at Kuban Krasnodar on Sunday.

Zenit now has an unassailable 13-point lead over second-placed Lokomotiv Moscow with four rounds to go.

Azmoun scored twice in this match held at Krasnodar Stadium.

Artem Dzyuba and Aleksei Sutormin also were on target for Zenit.

Zenit can add to its trophy haul with a Russian Cup semi-final against Spartak Moscow scheduled for July 18.