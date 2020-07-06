Syria Football Federation confirms friendly with Team Melli

1 views

Tasnim – DAMASCUS, A top official of the Syrian football federation has confirmed there will be a friendly match with Iran.

Iran was supposed to meet Oman in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on September 3 but the match was cancelled.

Now, Ibrahim Abazeed has announced that Iran national football team is going to meet Syria in a warm-up match in Tehran as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Team Melli is third in Group C, five points behind Iraq.

Dragan Skocic’s team is scheduled to host Hong Kong on October 8 in Tehran and meet Cambodia five days later in Phnom Penh.

Iran’s last two matches against Bahrain and Iraq will be against Bahrain and Iraq on November 12 and 17 in Tehran.