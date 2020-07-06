Rio Ave President confirms European clubs interest in Taremi

0 views

Tasnim – RIO DO CONDE, António da Silva Campos, president of Rio Ave, has confirmed that several European clubs have shown their interest in signing Mehdi Taremi.

The Iranian forward has scored 16 goals for Rio Ave so far.

“There are several clubs that are interested,” António da Silva Campos told in an interview with O Jogo.

“We wait until the end of the season then will decide the fate of the player. The truth is that there is strong competition for the Iranian international, who has another year of contract with the team,” he added.

“Benfica, Porto, Bordeaux, and other clubs from Spain, Italy and England are also among the long list of (clubs interested in signing) Taremi. He costs 10 million euros,” the Rio Ave president stated.