Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team midfielder Vahid Amiri has been sidelined for a month due to the hamstring injury.

Amiri was forced to leave the field in the match against Paykan in the 35th minute after suffering a hamstring injury.

He will be sidelined for the next four weeks.

Persepolis leads the table of the Iran Professional League (IPL) with 50 points, 10 points above Sepahan.