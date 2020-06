(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Media reports suggest that Panionios are going to re-sign Iranian midfielder Masoud Shojaei.

Shojaei was a member of Panionios in 2016-17 before joining AEK Athens.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Tractor, has reportedly been linked with a return to Panionios.

Shojaei was absent in the match against Nassaji, where Tractor suffered a 1-0 home defeat in Tabriz.