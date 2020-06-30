Jesus Candelas appointed Iran Futsal technical director

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Spaniard Jesus Candelas has been named as technical director of Iran national futsal team.

In the technical committee meeting held in Iran Football Federation headquarters on Tuesday, the Spaniard was appointed to take the role.

The 62-year-old coach had already worked as head coach in Iran futsal team but he parted company with the team due to financial issues.

Under tutelage of Candelas, Iran finished runners-up in the 2014 AFC Futsal Championship after losing to Japan.

Ex-Iran captain Mohammadreza Heydarian has been also appointed as Iran assistant coach.

Iran, as the most decorated Asian team, prepare for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship in Turkmenistan.