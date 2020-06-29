PSV sets sights on Alireza Jahanbakhsh

1 views

Tasnim – EINDHOVEN, PSV Eindhoven has set its sights on signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh this summer.

According to Voetbal International, the Dutch giant has shown interest in signing the ex-AZ Alkmaar winger, who is out of favor at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Since the Premier League resumed, Jahanbakhsh hasn’t been included in Brighton’s squad and a summer transfer for the winger seems inevitable.

Ajax was linked with the Iranian last week by De Telegraaf, but VI adds that PSV is also seriously interested in the forward.

PSV tried to sign Jahanbakhsh last summer, but he remained in England to fight for his place.