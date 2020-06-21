Iran coach Dragan Skocic arrives in Tehran

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team coach Dragan Skocic returned to Tehran early Sunday after more than three months.

He left Tehran in mid-March after the training of the national team was canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The Iran Professional League will resume on Wednesday and Skocic is supposed to monitor the competitions since Iran national football team prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The “Persian Leopards” will have to win their four remaining matches to book a place at the qualification’s next stage.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), in consultation with FIFA, has announced the proposed match dates for the remaining matches of Round 2 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Asian Qualifiers after the competitions were canceled due to coronavirus.

Matchdays 7 and 8 are now scheduled to take place on October 8 and 13, 2020 respectively while Matchdays 9 and 10 are due to kick off on November 12 and 17, 2020.

Iran sit third in Group C, five points behind Iraq.