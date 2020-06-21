Ali Karimi chosen as ‘Best Foreign Player in the UAE League’

0 views

Tasnim – DUBAI, Ex-Iran national football team captain Ali Karim, who played in Emirati club Al Ahli from 2001 to 2005, has been named as the best foreign player in the UAE Pro League.

In a poll conducted by Albayan website, the Iranian midfielder along with Chilean midfielder Gorge Valdivia, who played for Al Wahda, was named as the best foreign player in the league with 25 percent of the votes.

Karimi played 69 matches for Al Ahli and scored 45 goals in a four-year career.

The former Bayern Munich player helped the Emirati football team win UAE Cup twice in 2002 and 2004.