(No Ratings Yet)

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic will return to Iran on Saturday.

He had left Tehran on March 12 following the cancellation of Team Melli’s training camp due to coronavirus outbreak.

Now, the Croatian coach will arrive in Iran on Saturday after more than three months.

Skocic will attend the match between Foolad and Esteghlal, scheduled for June 24 in Ahvaz.