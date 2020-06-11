Ramin Rezaeian joins AFC’s ‘Stay Active’ campaign [VIDEO]

1 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran’s Ramin Rezaeian is the latest Asian star to join forces in promoting the benefits of maintaining a healthy mind and body in today’s Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) #StayActive episode.

Since its launch just over a month ago, the #StayActive campaign has engaged with millions by showcasing the fitness programs of Asia’s biggest icons and continues to galvanize and challenge the Asian football family to enhance their physical health and mental wellbeing while following the physical distancing guidelines initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Rezaeian, who features for Qatar Stars League side Al Shahania and was one of Team Melli’s standout performers at the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018, said: “My heart and prayers go out to our healthcare workers, frontliners and everyone coping with this new normal. Throughout this time of uncertainty, it is easy for us to feel discouraged or anxious but maintaining a healthy mind and body is well within our control.

“Endurance training and resistance exercises not only strengthen our body, but it gives us the confidence to approach each day with a positive mindset. Starting everyday with some form of physical activity, even at low intensity, can help us lead more productive lives.

“I urge everyone to partner up with a fitness buddy, to build a community, to support one another and I am confident that through this sense of unity, we will turn this most challenging time in history into one of our finest hours,” Rezaeian said.