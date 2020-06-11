5 substitute rule approved as Iran football league fixtures announced

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran Professional League (IPL) teams will be able to make five substitutions, rather than three, in each match to the end of the season after the country’s football federation approved new rules.

In a meeting in the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) with the presence of the Secretary General of the federation, Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, the law-makers gave competitions, including Hazfi Cup, the option of increasing substitutes to protect player welfare on the football matches’ resumption.

It was also agreed in the meeting that the additional assistant referees, the officials who stand to the side of the goal in league games, will not be used any more so the number of referees per game will be four instead of six.

The decision was made due to the outbreak of the coronavirus so that fewer people would have to come to the football field according new safety measures.

The Iran League Organization has also announced the dates of the next three rounds of Iran Professional League (IPL).

IPL, which was halted four months ago, will resume on June 24 with a match between Foolad and Esteghlal.

With nine matches remaining, Persepolis sit top of the IPL table, 10 points ahead of Sepahan and Tractor.

Matchweek 22

Sunday 28 June

Tractor v Nassaji

Shahr Khodro v Zob Ahan

Sanat Naft v Pars Jonoubi

Shahin Bushehr v Naft Masjed Soleyman

Paykan v Persepolis

Monday 29 June

Sepahan v Gol Gohar

Foolad v Machine Sazi

Esteghlal v Saipa

Matchweek 23

Saturday July 4

Tractor v Sanat Naft

Zob Ahan v Paykan

Persepolis v Shahin Bushehr

Sunday July 5

Pars Jonoubi v Esteghlal

Gol Gohar v Shahr Khodro

Naft Masjed Soleyman v Machine Sazi

Nassaji v Foolad

Saipa v Foolad

Matchweek 24

Friday July 10

Machine Sazi v Persepolis

Shahin Bushehr v Zob Ahan

Saturday July 11

Shahr Khodro v Saipa

Foolad v Pars Jonoubi

Sanat Naft v Nassaji

Paykan v Gol Gohar

Esteghlal v Tractor

Foolad v Naft Masjed Soleyman