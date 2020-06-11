5 substitute rule approved as Iran football league fixtures announced

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran Professional League (IPL) teams will be able to make five substitutions, rather than three, in each match to the end of the season after the country’s football federation approved new rules.
In a meeting in the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) with the presence of the Secretary General of the federation, Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, the law-makers gave competitions, including Hazfi Cup, the option of increasing substitutes to protect player welfare on the football matches’ resumption.
It was also agreed in the meeting that the additional assistant referees, the officials who stand to the side of the goal in league games, will not be used any more so the number of referees per game will be four instead of six.
The decision was made due to the outbreak of the coronavirus so that fewer people would have to come to the football field according new safety measures.
The Iran League Organization has also announced the dates of the next three rounds of Iran Professional League (IPL).
IPL, which was halted four months ago, will resume on June 24 with a match between Foolad and Esteghlal.
With nine matches remaining, Persepolis sit top of the IPL table, 10 points ahead of Sepahan and Tractor.
Matchweek 22
Sunday 28 June
Tractor v Nassaji
Shahr Khodro v Zob Ahan
Sanat Naft v Pars Jonoubi
Shahin Bushehr v Naft Masjed Soleyman
Paykan v Persepolis
Monday 29 June
Sepahan v Gol Gohar
Foolad v Machine Sazi
Esteghlal v Saipa
Matchweek 23
Saturday July 4
Tractor v Sanat Naft
Zob Ahan v Paykan
Persepolis v Shahin Bushehr
Sunday July 5
Pars Jonoubi v Esteghlal
Gol Gohar v Shahr Khodro
Naft Masjed Soleyman v Machine Sazi
Nassaji v Foolad
Saipa v Foolad
Matchweek 24
Friday July 10
Machine Sazi v Persepolis
Shahin Bushehr v Zob Ahan
Saturday July 11
Shahr Khodro v Saipa
Foolad v Pars Jonoubi
Sanat Naft v Nassaji
Paykan v Gol Gohar
Esteghlal v Tractor
Foolad v Naft Masjed Soleyman