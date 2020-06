1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team left-back Mohammad Naderi will reportedly return to Belgian team Kortrijk.

He joined the Iranian team on loan from Kortrijk in 2018 and has to return to Belgium at the summer.

Persepolis defender Mohammad Ansari has been recently sidelined for six-month due to a torn ACL and Naderi’s departure can be a big blow for the Reds.

Naderi has won an Iran Professional League, one Hazfi Cup and one Super Cup with Persepolis.