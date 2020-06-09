FC Nantes eyes Iranian Striker Kaveh Rezaei

1 views

Tasnim – NANTES, French professional football club FC Nantes has reportedly set its sights on signing Iranian forward Kaveh Rezaei.

Rezaei plays at Charleroi on loan and must return to Brugge at the end of the season but voetbal24.be has reported that the French team is going to sign the 28-year-old player.

The Ligue 1 club wants to sign Rezaei as a replacement for Kalifa Coulibaly.

Rezaei has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 25 games for Charleroi in the current season.

Voetbal24.be had previously reported that Club Brugge has received offers from non-Belgian teams for the forward.