Infantino extends condolence over passing of Parviz Aboutaleb

Tehran Times – ZURICH, FIFA President Gianni Infantino extends his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Iranian football coach Parviz Aboutaleb.

Aboutaleb, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, died at the age of 78 on Tuesday.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to Aboutaleb’s family and Iranian football fans. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. The words cannot express our sadness,” said Infantino in a letter sent to Iran Football Federation.

Aboutaleb was a member of Iranian football clubs Rah Ahan and Esteghlal in the early 60’s and also coached National Team in 1982 after retiring from his playing career.

He also worked as head coach in youth levels in Iran.