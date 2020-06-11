Iran unchanged in latest FIFA rankings

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team still are 33rd in world and second in Asia in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

Japan as the best Asian team sit 28th in the world.

Although club football has slowly restarted or been scheduled to restart in various leagues around the world, the spread of COVID-19 remains an obstacle to the staging of international matches.

This has again affected the latest FIFA World Ranking, which remains unchanged.

Belgium remain top followed by France and Brazil, while England and Uruguay are 4th and 5th, respectively.

Lurking behind them in descending order are Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, and Colombia.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 16 July 2020 (TBC).