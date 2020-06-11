Omid Ebrahimi and Saeid Ezatolahi leave KAS Eupen

1 views

Grenzecho.net – EUPEN, The East Belgian football club AS Eupen have announced their goodbyes to their two Iranian players Omid Ebrahimi and Saeid Ezatolahi.

The loan spell for the two players will end on June 30th. With that, Omid Ebrahimi will return to his Qatar club, Al Ahli SC. As for Saeid Ezatolahi, he will return to the Russian first division club, FK Rostov.

The 32-year-old central midfielder, Ebrahimi, played twenty games for Eupen. The 23-year-old Ezatolahi, also a midfielder, made six appearances.

A loss is primarily the departure of Ebrahimi, who earned top marks several times as a defensive midfielder.

So far, it is clear that at least five players will leave the path: Jon Bautista, Omid Ebrahimi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Danijel Milicevic and Olivier Verdon. Amara Baby and Théo Defourny are new at AS Eupen.