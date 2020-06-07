Iran Pro League return delayed by a week

1 views

AFC – TEHRAN, The long-awaited return of Islamic Republic of Iran’s top domestic football division, the Pro League, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, June 24.

Announced on Sunday, the new date represents a six-day delay from the June 18 return which had been announced previously.

According to a statement on the league’s official website, league boss Haidar Baharvand contacted all participating clubs to advise them of the new development, which is aimed at giving players more preparation time.

Foolad Khuzestan’s meeting with Esteghlal on June 24 will be the first league match in Iran since February 28, as the league came to a sudden halt due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

With nine matches remaining for most clubs, reigning champions Persepolis hold a 10-point lead on their nearest challengers Sepahan and FC Tractor, while Esteghlal, who hold a game in hand, are a point further back in fourth place.