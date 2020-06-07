Sardar is very dangerous behind the defensive line: Dragan Skocic

3 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic has praised Azmoun’s attacking ability and likened him to a snake.

In an interview with Italian site Europacalcio.it, the Croatian coach lauded the Iran international forward.

“We are talking about an excellent striker and a great person. He is truly devastating in the penalty area. Sardar is very dangerous behind the defensive line. He is like a snake when the sun shines: you believe that he is not interested in that phase of the game and that you don’t pay attention, but instead, he strikes shortly afterwards,” Skocic said.

Azmoun has been strongly linked with a move to Italian side Napoli but Skocic doesn’t comment on the rumors.

“Napoli? I train Iran and don’t comment on these rumors. I hope he can go and play in a great European team, because he deserves it,” he added.