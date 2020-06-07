Zob Ahan coach Radulovic unable to return to Iran

1 views

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Zob Ahan’s Montenegrin coach Miodrag Radulovic will not return to Isfahan.

With nine matches remaining, the Iranian football league is scheduled to resume on June 24.

“The borders between Serbia and Turkey are closed and there is no air transport as well due to COVID-19 outbreak. I have to find a friendly way to part company with Zob Ahan. Honestly, I like to continue my job in Iran but I cannot leave my country due to the coronavirus,” Radulovic said.

Zob Ahan sits 11th in the Iran Professional League table.