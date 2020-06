1 views

Tasnim – EUPEN, Iranian midfielders of Eupen Saeid Ezatolahi, and Omid Ebrahimi will return to their teams in the summer.

Ezatolahi, 24, signed for Eupen from Russian team Rostov on loan in 2019.

Nieuwsblad has reported that the Belgian club is not going to extend his contract.

Also, Ebrahimi, who joined Eupen from Al Ahli in 2019, will return to the Qatari club in the summer.