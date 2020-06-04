Sirous Pourmousavi no longer Iran U19 coach

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Sirous Pourmousavi has resigned and is no longer the Iran U19 football team head coach.

He has stepped down from his role ahead of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship.

The top four teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia

Pourmousavia led Iran to win the 2019 Central Asian Football Association’s (CAFA).

The 2020 AFC U19 Championship will be the last edition to be played as an U19 tournament, as the AFC have proposed switching the tournament from under-19 to under-20 starting from 2023.

Pourmousavi was appointed as Iran U19 coach in December 2018 as a replacement for Farhad Pourgholami.