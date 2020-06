(No Ratings Yet)

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran and Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand will leave Tehran on Wednesday to join Belgian club Antwerp.

According to Iranian media reports, Beiranvand will participate in the Belgian club’s testing on Wednesday.

It could be a big blow for Persepolis ahead of the Iran Professional League (IPL) resumption since the team is going to win the title in a row.

The Iran professional League will resume on June 18.