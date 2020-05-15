Esteghlal’s Hosseini wins ‘ACL’s Best Save’ [VIDEO]

1 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Esteghlal goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini’s save was chosen as the best ever save in AFC Champions League competitions.

In the match against Al Duhail, he saved Youssef El Arabi’s attack in the group stage and won the award with 75 percent.

It seemed the prolific Moroccan had been presented with an easy tap-in but, with the goal at his mercy, an outstretched Hosseini pulled off a stunning save that looks even more remarkable on the slow-motion replay.

Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who saved Al Sadd captain Xavi’s header, came second with 25 percent in the ‘5 of the Best’ public poll.

The two keepers competed with Eugene Galekovic (Adelaide United), Ante Covic (Western Sydney Wanderers) and Kwoun Sun-tae (Kashima Antlers) to win the best save award in a fans poll.