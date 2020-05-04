Iranian keeper Mazaheri nominated for Best ACL2016 Team

1 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri from Iran has been nominated as the best goalkeeper of the AFC Champions League 2016.

With the current AFC Champions League currently on hiatus, the-AFC.com has kicked off a series of articles to determine your best sides from the last four editions of the AFC Champions League.

The-afc.com begins with five candidates for the all-important number one shirt.

Along with Lekhwiya, now known as Al Duhail, Zob Ahan had the stingiest defense in the group stage, letting in just two goals in six matches, and it was largely thanks to the hugely impressive Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri in goal, who was arguably the standout custodian of the first phase of the competition.

In the Round of 16, Zob Ahan was ultimately eliminated by Al Ain, but Mazaheri’s impressive shot-stopping had already left a lasting impression.

He will vie with Khaled Eisa (Al Ain), Ignatiy Nesterov (Lokomotiv), Shusaku Nishikawa (Urawa Red Diamonds) and Vedran Janjetovic (Sydney FC) to be named as best ACL2016 goalkeeper.

The Best XI chosen by fans and the best XI based on the 2016 statistics will be announced at the end of May.