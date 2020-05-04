Iran stadiums to reopen soon: President Rouhani

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said stadiums will reopen in a few days after they were closed in late February due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters will announce when teams will be allowed to resume training.

“Stadiums will reopen but without the fans. We will continue the reopening calmly and gradually,” Rouhani said.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which as of May 2 has killed more than 241,000 people globally, has affected sporting events across the world.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has infected nearly 3.5 million people worldwide.

Iran’s death toll from new coronavirus has reached 6,156, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Saturday.