Tasnim – TRABZON, Trabzonspor has extended the deal of Iranian international defender Majid Hosseini for one year more.

Hosseini was transferred to the Turkish top-flight football team from Iran’s Esteghlal in 2018 on a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

The management is very pleased with the performance of the Iranian defender and always satisfied with his character and has decided to extend his deal.

The 23-year-old stopper can earn up 600,000 euros.