Tasnim – BRUGGE, Iranian striker Kaveh Rezaei will return to Club Brugge at the end of the Belgian First Division A season.

He joined Club Brugge on a four-year contract in August 2018 but failed to meet the expectations and was loaned out to Charleroi for one year.

Charleroi will sign Henk Veerman as Rezaei’s replacement, Sport Bild reported.

Rezaei scored 12 goals in 22 matches for the Charleroi this season.