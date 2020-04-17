Beiranvand Best Goalkeeper in Asia: Afshin Ghotbi

1 views

Tasnim – SEOUL, Former Iran national football team coach Afshin Ghotbi says that Alireza Beiranvand is the best goalkeeper in Asia.

Beiranvand has been chosen as the Asian FIFA World Cup Hero.

Given the choice of Alireza Beiranvand, Sami Al Jaber, Tim Cahill, Keisuke Honda and Park Ji-sung, the fans’ vote was won by Iranian goalkeeper Beiranvand, with Japan’s Honda and Saudi legend Al Jaber coming in second and third place respectively – a decision that goes towards 25 percent of the overall result.

“Beiranvand is the best goalkeeper in Asia. His presence, personality, shot-blocking quality, and his distribution range make him a complete goalkeeper,” Ghotbi said.

“His performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup almost helped Iran reach the knockout stage,” he added.