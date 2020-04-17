Mehdi Torabi may leave Persepolis to play abroad [Report]

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Mehdi Torabi will reportedly leave Persepolis at the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder has been linked with two Qatari clubs and a team from Belgian Pro League.

There is a clause in Torabi’s deal which allows him to leave Persepolis if foreign clubs launch sensational bids to sign him.

Torabi helped Persepolis win the Iran Professional League (IPL) last season and it can be a shock transfer for the fans.

Torabi has been on target eight times for Persepolis in the current IPL season.