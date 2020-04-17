Leicester, West Ham, and Everton keen on Sardar Azmoun [Report]

0 views

Tasnim – LONDON, Leicester City has been linked with a move for the Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun this summer.

As per reports from Italy (translated by Birmingham Mail), Everton and West Ham are keen on the forward as well.

Azmoun has scored 14 goals this season and he has 7 assists to his name as well.

The 25-year-old could prove to be a superb addition to the Foxes’ attack.

Rodgers needs to bring in an alternative to Jamie Vardy and Azmoun seems like the ideal fit on paper.

It will be interesting to see if the Foxes make their move for the player in the coming weeks.

Azmoun is valued at around £30m and Leicester certainly has the means to afford that.

Italian giant Napoli had already shown an interest to sign the Iranian international.