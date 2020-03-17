Beiranvand nominated for #AFC Best Asian Penalty-Saver

0 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran and Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has been nominated for the best penalty-saver of Asia.

Beiranvand saved a penalty from Ronaldo in the match against Portugal in the 2018 World Cup which took his name into the international spotlight.

In the 2020 AFC Champions League, he has yet to save a penalty but he has saved penalties in the 2019 AFC Champions League and the Iran Professional League.

The best penalty-saver will be decided through a #ACL2020 poll.

Beiranvand will compete with Ante Covic (Wellington Phoenix), Kwoun Sun-tae (Kashima Antlers) and Farizal Marlias (Johor Darul Ta’zim) to become the best Asian penalty saver.