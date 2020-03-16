Taremi the best forward in Asia: Soroush Rafiei

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Ex-Persepolis midfielder Soroush Rafiei says that Mehdi Taremi is the best striker in Asia at the moment.

Taremi currently plays for Portuguese top-flight football team Rio Ave and Rafiei believes that he can play in better teams.

“People in Iran have been excited about his performances in Portugal. They are really happy to hear about the success of the player in Europe. I am sure that people in Portugal will hear more about Taremi in the future,” Rafiei said in an interview with A Bola.

“He currently is the best striker in Asia. Taremi is a very complete player who can change a game,” Rafiei added.

“Taremi has everything to play for the top teams in Portugal. I talked to him and I know he is happy, playing in Portugal but I realized that he wants more”, the Sepahan midfielder added

“He’s Iran’s best striker since Ali Daei and but I can’t compare them. Daei is a well-known player in the continent and still is the international football’s greatest scorer ever but the qualities of Taremi say that he is the best striker at the moment,” Rafiei concluded.