Ayanda Patosi talks about decision to join Foolad

0 views

Tehran Times – AHWAZ, Foolad Khuzestan midfielder Ayanda Patosi has talked about his transfer to the Ahwaz-based club and the reason that he didn’t return to his former club Esteghlal.

The South African winger ended his successful six-month on loan stay at Esteghlal in the summer 2019 and signed for Emirati side Beniyas on a season-long loan deal, reuniting with Winfried Schafer, his former coach at Esteghlal.

In January 2020, Patosi returned to Iran and this time he signed a six-month loan deal with Foolad. Although he was heavily linked with Esteghlal reunion. The move never happened and some Esteghlal officials said that Patosi went to Foolad because of more money that this club offered him.

However, Patosi, 27, denied those claims and said: “I lost my brother in December and went to South Africa to attend my brother’s funeral. When I was there, my agent called me and talked about the Foolad’s offer. The Foolad managers were very clear and professional and everything went well and they pay the money to Cape Town City club, the club whom I am under contract with them.” He said.

“But before everything happen, I spoke with Estehglal’s coach Farhad Majidi and he told me that the club wanted me. Also, I talked with Voria Ghafouri (Esteghlal captain) in this regard. But there was no official negotiation and I didn’t see any official offer from Esteghlal club.” Patosi added.

Ayanda scored his first goal for Foolad in a 2–1 victory against Paykan last Friday. Speaking about Javad Nekounam, his coach at Foolad, Patosi said: “Javad is a young head coach. He put most emphasis on discipline and he is very hard working and wants the players to keep working hard.”