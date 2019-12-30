Fulham eyes Iranian forward Mehdi Ghaedi [Report]

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Fulham are keen on signing Esteghlal forward Mehdi Ghaedi, according to the club’s former manager Andrea Stramaccioni.

Twenty-year-old Ghaedi, a forward who can play on either wing but is currently operating in a central role, has clearly shown enough to impress the Championship side.

Fulham is currently fifth in the table, nine points outside of the top two but firmly in line for a play-off place under Scott Parker’s leadership.

Additions may arrive in the January transfer window to help with a push for a top-six finish, and according to Stramaccioni, Ghaedi is one they are looking at.

Speaking to Corriere Dello Sport, he was discussing his time at the Iranian club and his most significant achievement, Mehdi Ghaedi.

“One of my greatest satisfactions is having contributed to the growth of Mehdi Ghaedi. He is a twenty-year-old boy, last year he played only four games. He was the left-winger, I changed his role, convincing him to make the second striker.

“If they see the goal they become devastating. Now he is the top scorer of the championship and Fulham want him,” he concluded.