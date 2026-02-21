February 23, 2026

PGPL: Persepolis lose to Kheybar, Chadormalou defeats Gol Gohar [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 21, 2026
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team suffered their third successive defeat in the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) after a 2-1 loss to Kheybar Khorramabad on Friday in Tehran.

Ehsan Hosseini put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute with a header, and Esmaeil Babaei doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute. Igor Sergeev scored a late consolation goal for Persepolis with one minute remaining, but it was not enough to prevent another setback for the Tehran giants.

Elsewhere in the league, Chadormalou delivered a stunning 5-1 victory over league leaders Gol Gohar Sirjan in Yazd. Fajr Sepasi Shiraz edged past Shams Azar Qazvin 1-0, while Aluminum Arak and Paykan played out a 1-1 draw.

Looking ahead, Foolad will host Zob Ahan Esfahan in Ahvaz on Sunday.

