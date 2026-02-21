ADNOC Pro League: Moghanlou scores brace as Kalba claim victory over Dibba [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Kalba defeated Dibba 2-1 Saturday at Kalba Stadium in the 17th round of the ADNOC Pro League, securing an important win in the competition.

With this victory, Kalba moved up to eighth place in the league with 19 points, while Dibba remained in thirteenth place with 12 points.

Shahriar Moghanlou scored both goals for Kalba, opening the scoring with a penalty in the 49th minute and adding a second in the 86th minute. Carlinhos netted Dibba’s only goal in the 58th minute.