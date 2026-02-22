Hossein Abdi steps down as Iran’s U17 head coach

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Hossein Abdi has stepped down as head coach of Iran’s U17 national football team for undisclosed reasons.

In recent years, Abdi had been consistently active in Iran’s age-group national teams, taking charge of various youth sides at different stages and working to strengthen the development pipeline for the country’s senior national program.

With his resignation, his tenure with Iran’s U17 team appears to have come to an end. The Football Federation has not yet issued an official statement regarding his departure.

Abdi has reportedly been linked with two Iranian football clubs as potential future destinations.