Iran to participate in Amman Invitational friendly tournament

Petra.gov.jo – AMMAN, The Jordanian Football Association announced it will host a four-team international friendly tournament in Amman in March, including Jordan, Iran, Nigeria, and Costa Rica, as part of preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Jordan will play their first match against Costa Rica on March 27, at King Abdullah II Stadium, and on the same day, Iran will face Nigeria at Amman International Stadium.

The Nashama will face Nigeria on March 31 at Amman International Stadium, and Iran will play its second match against Costa Rica at King Abdullah II Stadium.

Jordan and Iran, who have both qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will use this tournament as a crucuial part of their preparation before the World Cup.