PGPL: Sepahan moves top of league, Malavan defeats Mes [VIDEO]

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team defeated Fajr Sepasi 2-0 to move top of the 2025-26 Iran Professional League (IPL) table.

In the match, held in Isfahan, Enzo Crivelli and Mohammad Askari scored two goals in the second half to seal a home win for Sepahan.

Also, Foolad was held to a goalless draw by Aluminum and Malavan defeated rock-bottom Mes 2-1 in Bandar Anzali.

Sepahan moved top of the table with 21 points, one point ahead of Esteghlal.

