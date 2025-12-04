Mes Rafsanjan and Rasoul Khatibi part ways

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – RAFSANJAN, The Iranian top flight football club Mes Rafsanjan parted company with Rasoul Khatibi.

Mes sacked Khatibi following poor results in the 2025-26 Iran Professional League.

Under leadership of Khatibi, Mes sits bottom of the 16-team table with seven points out of 11 matches.

Khatibi, 47, was shown the exit door after a 3-0 loss against Sepahan on Sunday.

Former Persepolis coach Vahid Hashemian is a candidate to replace him in the Rafsanjan-based club.