Mes Rafsanjan and Rasoul Khatibi part ways
Tasnim – RAFSANJAN, The Iranian top flight football club Mes Rafsanjan parted company with Rasoul Khatibi.
Mes sacked Khatibi following poor results in the 2025-26 Iran Professional League.
Under leadership of Khatibi, Mes sits bottom of the 16-team table with seven points out of 11 matches.
Khatibi, 47, was shown the exit door after a 3-0 loss against Sepahan on Sunday.
Former Persepolis coach Vahid Hashemian is a candidate to replace him in the Rafsanjan-based club.