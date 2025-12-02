December 3, 2025

Friendly: Iran women’s suffer consecutive defeats to Uzbekistan

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 2, 2025
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s women’s national team fell 1-0 to Uzbekistan in a friendly in Tashkent on Tuesday, with Ilvina Ablyakimova scoring the lone goal in the 71st minute.

The two teams had previously met on Saturday, when Uzbekistan won 2-0.

The matches served as preparation for next year’s AFC Women’s Asia Cup, which starts on March 1 in Australia.

Iran have been drawn in Group A with Australia, South Korea, and the Philippines, while Uzbekistan are in Group B with China, North Korea, and Bangladesh.

